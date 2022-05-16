Owensboro High School recognizes graduating seniors; announces ‘senior decisions’

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro High School officials recognized graduating seniors with an assembly on Monday.

Schools officials called every graduating student to the floor, and announced their “senior decisions”, or what their next step will be.

Senior, Anakaye Roberts says she has committed to the University of Kentucky to study dietetics.

Roberts says she’s grateful for her school taking the time to celebrate her class and their future.

“After everything that’s happened this year with our class, and everything we’ve been through the past few years, it’s nice to see that our school recognizes all of our accomplishments. We’ve been through a lot this year, and as a class in general,” Robert says.

OHS says the recognized students are going to college, entering the workforce or enlisting in the armed forces.

