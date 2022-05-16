Birthday Club
Olympic gold medalist Blake Pieroni hosts swimming clinic at Castle High School

World-record-holding freestyle swimmer Blake Pieroni was the guest star at a weekend clinic held at the Castle High School Natatorium.(WFIE)
By Aaron Hancock and Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - It was a great day for everyone at the Castle High School Natatorium on Sunday, as world-record-holding freestyle swimmer Blake Pieroni was the guest star at a weekend clinic.

Pieroni is a two-time Olympian, who’s won three gold medals.

He won gold in the 4-by-100 meter freestyle in both the 2016 and 2020 Olympics. He also came out on top with Olympic gold in the 4-by-100 meter medley relay in 2020.

Meanwhile, Pieroni has won several other medals in various world championship swimming events.

The former Indiana Hoosier says he enjoys holding clinics like the one this weekend, and enjoys the chance to interact with the kids.

“The first clinic was yesterday, and I just talked a little bit about freestyle technique, starts and things like that,” Pieroni said. “Tonight is a little more in-depth on starts specifically. Just kind of teaching little kids some tricks of the trade about high-level swimming.”

