New surveillance video of accused Owensboro police shooter

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, an Owensboro Police officer was shot at Eagles gas station at the corner of 18th and Triplett.

Police say they were called to the Eagles gas station in reference to a person and vehicle that matched the description of a robbery earlier in the day.

That’s where police say Jacob Chesher, a two-year veteran of the department, was shot in the arm by Bronson Lindsey.

Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana. (Source: Spencer County Jail)

Officials say that robbery happened at Franey’s Food Mart at the intersection of 25th St. and J.R. Miller in Owensboro.

New surveillance video shows a man the manager identifies as Lindsey coming into Franey’s and asking the cashier for money.

The manager says the cashier told the man no, and he left the store, got in his car and drove off.

The footage shows the cashier poke her head out the door as the man drove off.

The manager says that cashier then called the police to report an attempted robbery.

He says Lindsey never indicated that he had a gun. Police say Lindsey had a gun at some point, and used it to shoot Chesher.

Lindsey is currently being held in the Spencer Co. Jail, which is where he fled to after stealing a police cruiser.

An extradition hearing is pending for Lindsey, but has not been set at this time.

Police say Chesher was released from Owensboro Health Sunday after suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.