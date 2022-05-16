Muhlenberg Co. man being added to Ky. National Guard Memorial

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - 13 names will be added to the Kentucky National Guard Memorial, including one from Muhlenberg County.

Kentucky state officials say those names will be added at the Kentucky National Guard’s annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 30.

Staff Sergeant Michael W. Brame, 35, of Greenville will be added to the memorial.

Officials say Brame died following a crash on February 2, 2001, while returning to the Wendell H. Ford Regional Training Center.

Each year, the Kentucky National Guard’s Memorial Day ceremony highlights the service and sacrifices of all U.S. service members who have perished in the line of duty.

Organizers say this year’s Memorial Day ceremony will commemorate the 30-year anniversary of the five Kentucky Air National Guard crewmembers killed in Evansville when their C-130B crashed during a training flight on Feb. 6, 1992.

