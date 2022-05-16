MPD warning public of spam calls pretending to be Madisonville Municipal Utilities

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is warning people of a scam.

According to a social media post, a spam alert was put out regarding calls from someone pretending to be with Madisonville Municipal Utilities.

They say if you get a call in reference to your “good standing” with the company, do not give out any personal information as the call if a scam.

MPD is advising people to not press one during the call, and there are no $50 gift cards being rewarded.

MPD also says if you have any questions, to contact MMU yourself so you know you are talking to an real city representative.

