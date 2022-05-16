Birthday Club
MPD warning public of spam calls pretending to be Madisonville Municipal Utilities

(Pixabay)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is warning people of a scam.

According to a social media post, a spam alert was put out regarding calls from someone pretending to be with Madisonville Municipal Utilities.

They say if you get a call in reference to your “good standing” with the company, do not give out any personal information as the call if a scam.

MPD is advising people to not press one during the call, and there are no $50 gift cards being rewarded.

MPD also says if you have any questions, to contact MMU yourself so you know you are talking to an real city representative.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

