Monday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - After an hours-long search, the man accused of shooting an Owensboro police officer is in custody in Spencer County.

A separate shooting in Owensboro ended with a short chase and a crash involving a police cruiser. Police say a 17-year-old is facing multiple charges.

A shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York has left ten people dead. Now, an 18-year-old faces one count of murder in the first degree.

Over in Southern California, a gunman opened fire at a church, killing one person and injuring five more.

