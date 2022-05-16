Birthday Club
METS offering free bus trips for all passengers, city officials say

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Metropolitan Evansville Transit System will be offering free bus rides for all passengers.

City officials say this is set to happen on Wednesday, May 18 and 25.

Anyone can ride for free on those days from 4 p.m. until midnight.

They say the free trips are to help promote the use of public transportation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

