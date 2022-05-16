Market on Main returns for 2022 season

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Market on Main, Downtown Evansville’s Farmers Market, is returning this year.

Officials say opening day is set for June 1, and will continue every Wednesday through September 14.

The market takes place on the Ford Center Plaza and operates from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They say the market is a rain or shine event.

Officials say it will host 26 vendors this year and will have popular items like fresh local produce, pasture raised beef, free range chicken and duck eggs, microgreens, homemade baked goods, artisan wares and more.

Musical guests and family activities will also be featured throughout the season.

