KHSAA Hall of Fame inducts 17 members in Class of 2022

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The KHSAA Hall of Fame inducted seventeen members Sunday in Lexington in the Class of 2022.

Due to the COVID pandemic, a class was not selected for 2021. The Class of 2022 combines two years worth of consideration. The following were inducted Sunday:

AL BAKER (Athlete / Trigg County) – Al Baker played football and ran track at Trigg County where he amassed 5,396 yards and 51 touchdowns in his career on the gridiron. He was a two-time All-State, 1984 and 1985; as well as earned 1985 Associated Press Player of the Year. His 10.70 seconds is still a KHSAA Class A state record in the 100-meter dash. He was a member of the 1982 and 1983 teams that won the Class A KHSAA State Track & Field Championship.

DAVID COUCH (Athlete / Johnson Central and Contributor, KDE) – David Couch was a letterman in four sports – basketball, cross country, golf and football – at Johnson Central. In his career, the Golden Eagles won three district championships in basketball with Couch being named all-state two times for Hall of Fame Coach Wendall Wallen. His 50-point performance against Paintsville still stands as the most points scored in a game by a JCHS player against the Tigers. In 1978-1979, Couch was named national Student-Athlete All-American before playing for Coach Mike Krzyzewski at Army. Following his military service, he returned to Kentucky and since 1992 has been head of education technology with the Kentucky Department of Education. In that role, Couch has led the way for Kentucky’s first-of-its-kind all-fiber network to serve school children, teachers and administrators. Through KDE, he has been consistently involved with the KHSAA and its programs.

ALBERT CUMMINS (Athlete / Brooksville) – The late Albert Cummins played basketball and baseball for Brooksville from 1941-44. He scored 793 points for the Polar Bears and helped them to a 22-0 undefeated regular season in 1944. The team finished 27-1, being upset in the second round of the state tournament. He was named to the all-tournament team and was First-Team All-State. On the diamond, he was Brooksville’s ace pitcher and middle infielder. The Polar Bears won the 1944 region title and finished as state runner-up. Cummins, along with the rest of the 1944 starters, was offered a scholarship to Kentucky by Adolph Rupp. He was drafted and served in the Navy in 1945 and 1946. Upon returning home, he played for UK in 1947 and 1948, where he played 38 games and scored 52 points, winning two SEC Championships. He also lettered at UK in baseball.

ANTHONY EPPS (Athlete / Marion County) – Anthony Epps was a four-year starter for Marion County High School’s basketball team. In his final two seasons, he led the Knights to a 66-5 record, the 1993 LIT championship, back-to-back district championships and the school’s first-ever pair of region titles. In 1993, Epps helped Marion County become the first 5th Region basketball team to win a KHSAA State Title, where he earned MVP honors. In four seasons, he scored 2,044 points, second all-time at MCHS; made 358 free throws, second all-time; had 728 assists and made the most three-point field goals at 260, both still top marks for the Knights. Epps was also a standout football player and was recognized for his athleticism with the 1993 Kentucky Male Athlete of the Year award. He continued his basketball career by playing for University of Kentucky, where he was starting point guard in back-to-back NCAA National Championship games, including the 1996 title tilt.

NELL FOOKES (Coach / Boone County) – Nell Fookes guided Boone County girls’ basketball to a 686-255 record in 30 seasons. The mark stands as the third all-time winningest coach – a 72.9 winning percentage. In three decades, the Lady Rebels won 20-plus district titles, nine regional championships and six regional runners-up. She was named by Greater Cincinnati Basketball Coaches Association Coach of the Decade in the 1990s and was a 2010 LaRosa’s Hall of Fame inductee.

MICHAEL GLASER (Coach / St. Xavier) – Michael Glaser played or coached in 11 state football championships for St. Xavier. It started in 1969 when as a lineman he helped the Tigers to an 11-0 mark and the Class 3A title. After graduating from Bellarmine, he joined his brother’s staff as offensive line coach. St. X won three state championships in those eight seasons before Glaser took over in 1982. He guided the program to seven more state titles and four runner-up finishes. He retired with a 336-78 record, 81 percent win percentage, averaging 11 wins and two losses a season for 30-plus years.

LAURA “LOU” GOLDEN (Official) – The late Laura “Lou” Golden was the first female official in Kentucky and second in the United States. She and her husband, Joe, were the first married couple to referee in Kentucky and likely the US. She officiated in the Commonwealth from 1960-62. Her pioneering exploits as an official have been documented in Sports Illustrated, New York Times, Detroit Press, Denver Press and Chicago News.

DALE MABREY (Coach / Pleasure Ridge Park) – Dale Mabrey walked the sidelines for Pleasure Ridge Park boys’ basketball team for nearly four decades. In 38 seasons, PRP was 937-274 as Mabrey finished as the all-time winningest coach in Jefferson County and currently ranks second in KHSAA records. He finished with a 77 percent win percentage and averaged 25 wins a season. The Panthers were the 1989 state champions while making three state championship appearances under Mabrey’s direction. PRP finished in the semifinals seven times and were quarterfinalists three other times. In all, Mabrey’s teams made 13 state tournament appearances as winners of the 6th Region. In 38 seasons, the Panthers made 21 region finals, were 33-time district champions, won six LIT titles and recorded the nation’s fifth-longest home win-streak of 101 consecutive games. Mabrey was 1986 Associated Press Kentucky Coach of the Year, 2008 National High School Athletic Association National Coach of the Year and five-time 6th Region Coach of the Year – 1985, 1986, 1999, 2003 and 2005.

JIM MATNEY (Coach / Johnson Central and Sheldon Clark) – The late Jim Matney coached football and wrestling at Johnson Central and Sheldon Clark. In his storied career, he amassed a 309-133 record in football. His teams made five KHSAA 4A State Championship appearances, winning twice. In 2020, he was named Kentucky Football Coach of the Year. He was equally successful on the mat, guiding his teams to 12 straight region titles with two KHSAA State Championships and one runner-up. He also coached two dual meet state champions and countless individual champions. He was named 2020 NFHS High School Wrestling Coach of the Year. He was inducted into Johnson Central’s Hall of Fame in 2015 and wrestling’s KWCA Hall of Fame in 2017.

DALE MUELLER (Coach / Highlands) – Dale Mueller coached his alma mater and continued the outstanding tradition of the Highlands football team. In 20 seasons, with a 250-36 record, the Bluebirds won 11 state championships with three runner-up finishes. In eight of those years, Highlands ended ranked nationally in various polls, finishing as high as third in the USA Today Prep Poll in 2009. Including short stints at two schools in Ohio, Mueller had a 309-67 record – an 82.2 win percentage. He was recognized locally, statewide and on the national level – Louisville Courier-Journal Kentucky Coach of the Year, Cincinnati Bengals Coach of the Year, Marvin Lewis Coach of the Year, Paul Brown Excellence in Coaching Award, Russell Athletic National Coach of the Year and National Federation of High Schools National Coach of the Year.

HOOVER NIECE (Coach / Estill County) – Hoover Niece played football and basketball for Whitesburg during his final two years of high school. He went on to graduate from Eastern Kentucky University and start his teaching and coaching career in neighboring Estill County. In 29 seasons, the first two as an assistant, he helped the Engineers to two sub-district championship contests, four First-Team All-State players, one Mr. Kentucky Football finalist, one Kentucky All-Star and one All-American. In 27 seasons, ECHS was 128-108-1 and twice Niece was named Kentucky All-Star team assistant coach.

JADE PERRY (Athlete / Muhlenberg North) – Jade Perry finished as the career leader in scoring, 2,792; rebounds, 1,647; blocked shots, 512; and field goal percentage, 62.3; at Muhlenberg High School. She was a three-time First-Team All-State selection and three-time 3rd Region Player of the Year. The Lady Stars advanced to five straight KHSAA Girls’ Sweet Sixteen® appearances in Perry’s tenure, advancing twice to the semifinals. She ranks fifth all-time in scoring at the state tournament with 183 points and is 10th in rebounds with 90. She was also successful in track and field, winning the state shot put competition in 2003. Perry signed and played for University of Maryland, helping the Terrapins win the 2006 NCAA National Championship.

C’EIRA RICKETTS (Athlete / Fairdale) – C’eira Ricketts played basketball for Fairdale High School, where she finished as the all-time leading scorer. She tallied 3,113 points, 1,124 rebounds, 914 steals and 641 assists while earning Second-Team All-State in 2007, First-Team All-State in 2008 and being a Kentucky All-Star. She was a member of the 2008 U19 USA World Championship team. She continued her career at University of Arkansas, where she still remains as one of its most successful players. She ranks first in steals, 321; fourth in assists, 516, and 12th in rebounds, 644. In her freshman season, Ricketts was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Year, Associated Press SEC Freshman of the Year and was a three-time all-conference selection. She was drafted 24th overall by the Phoenix Mercury and played for the Flying Foxes of Vienna, Austria, earning league MVP and Player of the Year honors in 2013.

BOB ROBERTS (Contributor / Richmond) – Bob Roberts built his own business in 1971, eventually channeling his dedication to serving people into helping the KHSAA and its members for 30 years. Roberts Insurance and Investments came to the aid of the association in the early 1990s, offering a viable replacement to a failed self-insured student accident program. Roberts is a Clay County native and played baseball and basketball for the Tigers. He attended Eastern Kentucky University and is a member of the EKU Hall of Distinguished Alumni. He and his wife Cathy attended their first KHSAA state tournament together in 1986 and started scholarships for both the KHSAA and All-A basketball tournaments to help students attend college. The Roberts Insurance family continues to donate to the state and community as the presenting sponsor for the Dawahares/KHSAA Hall of Fame banquet.

TYRRAN “TY” SCROGGINS (Coach / Central) – The late Tyrran “Ty” Scroggins was the first African-American head coach to win a state football championship for a KHSAA member school. He coached Doss for nine seasons, the first four as an assistant, before being hired at Central. The Yellow Jackets were 101-43 under Scroggins, winning five title games in a six-year period winning state championship games in 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012. The team finished runner-up in 2014 and 2016. Considered an offensive guru, Scroggin’s teams scored 4,280 points during his helm as the head coach at Central. His accomplishments and contributions during his time of coaching were tremendous as he coached young men to succeed on and off the field. At the time of his death, he was on the staff at DeSales High School before losing his battle with COVID-19 early in the pandemic prior to vaccine development. He was instrumental in forming the Kentucky Minority Coaches Association to help improve football and to help young African American Coaches. The football stadium at Central was named in his honor in 2021.

KELLY WELLS (Player, Coach / Rowan County, Marion County and Mason County) – Kelly Wells helped Rowan County to three basketball 16th Region Championships. He finished as all-time leading scorer with 2,500 points and was twice named First-Team All-State – 1989 and 1990. He coached Marion County to the 1997 5th Region title while earning 5th Region Coach of the Year and FCA State Coach of the Year honors. Wells coached Mason County to three 10th Region titles and a 2003 KHSAA Boys’ Sweet Sixteen® Championship. The Royals were runner-up a year later in 2004. He was 2003 and 2004 Kentucky State Coach of the Year, 2003 National Federation Coach of the Year, finished with a 75.3 win-percentage and coached Mr. Kentucky Basketball honorees Chris Lofton and Darius Miller. From there he was hired as University of Pikeville head coach. He guided the Bears five Mid-South Conference titles, eight NAIA national tournament appearances and 2011 NAIA Men’s Basketball Division I National Title.

MAC WHITAKER (Coach / Harrison County) – Mac Whitaker has been the workhorse behind Harrison County’s baseball program. The Thorobreds have claimed four state titles and twice finished as runners-up. HCHS has won 37 district, 21 region and nine sectional titles with an additional six sectional runner-up finishes during his tenure. Whitaker has coached seven players who signed professional baseball contracts, two Mr. Baseballs and Gatorade Player of the Year with 76 players playing college baseball. Since taking the helm in 1978, he has never had a losing season in 43 years and had 37 straight seasons of at least 20 wins. Now coaching in his 44th season, Whitaker is the state’s all-time leader in wins with 1,164 victories against only 361 losses at the time of his selection.

