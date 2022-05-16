ISP: 4 people ejected from vehicle in Wayne Co. crash

WAYNE CO., Ill. (WFIE) - Illinois State Police say four people were hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Wayne County.

They say three of them were flown to the hospital.

Troopers say the driver of the car drove too fast on a gravel road and lost control.

They say all four people were ejected from the vehicle.

Troopers say the three people flown have non-life-threatening injuries.

while the one taken by ambulance has serious injuries.

