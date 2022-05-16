Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Former youth pastor pleads guilty in federal child sex crime case

Joshua Burton Henley
Joshua Burton Henley(Benton County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jill Lyman
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville youth minster has pleaded guilty to a child sex crime charge in federal court in Tennessee.

[Trial date set for former Evansville youth minister]

[Former youth minister arrested for rape now facing federal charges]

Joshua Henley pleaded guilty Monday to sexual exploitation of children. He had faced five other federal child sex crime charges.

He faces two to 12 years in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine.

As we reported, Henley was fired from Washington Avenue Church of Christ after those charges were filed.

Previously, Henley faced local statutory rape and sexual battery charges in Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
OPD: Suspect who shot police officer arrested in Spencer County, Ind.
WFIE Alert Day
Alert Day: Sunday
Drugs, gun and paraphernalia found in home
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests; social services called for child
17-year-old arrested after crashing into police car, OPD says
Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut pays visit to Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party
Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut pays visit to Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party

Latest News

Police: 14-yr-old facing charge in Sunday shooting in Owensboro
Kentucky National Guard Memorial Wall.
Muhlenberg Co. man being added to Ky. National Guard Memorial
Dubois Co. Health Department offering take-home COVID tests
Hackers are using this deepfake tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency...
Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos