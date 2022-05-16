Former youth pastor pleads guilty in federal child sex crime case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A former Evansville youth minster has pleaded guilty to a child sex crime charge in federal court in Tennessee.

Joshua Henley pleaded guilty Monday to sexual exploitation of children. He had faced five other federal child sex crime charges.

He faces two to 12 years in prison and a maximum $5,000 fine.

As we reported, Henley was fired from Washington Avenue Church of Christ after those charges were filed.

Previously, Henley faced local statutory rape and sexual battery charges in Tennessee.

