Former Muhlenberg Co. basketball star Jade Perry inducted into KHSAA Hall of Fame

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WFIE) - A former Muhlenberg County basketball star is heading to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Hall of Fame.

Jade Perry was one of 17 members inducted as part of the Class of 2022 on Sunday.

She starred at Muhlenberg North in the early 2000s, becoming the school’s all-time leader in points (2,792), rebounds (1,647), blocks (512) and field goal percentage (62.3).

Perry was a three-time First Team All-State selection and led her team to five consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.

After high school, Perry attended the University of Maryland, where she went on to win the NCAA national championship in 2006.

