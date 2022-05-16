Dubois Co. Health Department offering take-home COVID tests
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Dubois County Health Department is distributing free take-home COVID tests.
Health officials say they are doing this before shutting down their regional COVID testing site at the end of June.
The health department has a limited supply of take-home tests to help with the transition.
Those tests will be available starting on Tuesday, May 17 at the Dubois County Health Department’s drive-thru.
We’re told there is a limit of four tests per household while supplies last.
Health officials say they are closing their testing site on June 30.
