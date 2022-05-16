Deputy, suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in front of Marshall Co. Sheriff’s Office
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Calloway County deputy and a suspect are dead after an officer-involved shooting in front of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Kentucky State Police, the responded to the officer-involved shooting around 2:10 p.m. on Monday, May 16.
They said the suspect was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead.
A Calloway County Sheriff’s Office deputy was shot on scene and taken to the hospital where he was also pronounced dead.
A section of KY 348/West 5th Street in Benton is blocked for a police incident investigation.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, KY 348 is blocked in front of the Marshall County Detention Center and Sheriff’s Department in the 100 block of West 5th Street.
This is about two blocks east of the Interstate 69/KY 348 Benton Exit 43 Interchange. It is about halfway between the U.S. 641/Main Street intersection and the I-69 interchange near the Commerce Street intersection.
The estimated duration is about 3 hours to around 7:30 p.m.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area.
There is no marked detour. Drivers should self-detour via KY 408/Oak Level Road and Ky 1558/Ivey Road.
Governor Andy Beshear posted a statement on Facebook on Monday.
Other western Kentucky law enforcement agencies shared their condolences.
