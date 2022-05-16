Deaconess experts offer advice on alternatives amidst baby formula shortage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parents are still unable to find the formula their child needs on the store shelves, and some are searching for alternative ways to feed their children.

A few of those alternatives are trending on social media.

Some mothers are trying “DIY” recipes to make their own formula at home and others are milk sharing with strangers through social media groups.

Deaconess Pediatrician, Dr. Melanie Custer, and Lactation Coordinator, Gretchen Moody, say neither of those are a good idea.

Dr. Custer at Deaconess Clinic West says her office’s phones have been ringing off the hook with concerned mothers who can’t find their baby’s formula on the shelves.

She says making that call to your child’s pediatrician is the first step to finding the best alternative to feed your child, and attempting to make your own formula at home can be very dangerous.

“It’s absolutely not safe,” said Dr. Custer. “Please do not make your own formula. I know there’s a shortage out there right now, but we have many alternatives and I would rather you send me a message or call me, and I can guide you which way to go, but nobody should make their own formula at home.”

Dr. Custer says don’t stray away from generic brands. She says it’s always possible to switch to another manufacturer, and don’t dilute your formula.

“Please don’t add more water to your formula to dilute it more,” said Dr. Custer. “A baby’s kidney’s are very fragile so if you give more water or not enough water, it can really change their electrolytes and have some serious consequences.”

Lactation Coordinator, Gretchen Moody, says some moms are trying milk sharing, but she says that can also be dangerous in certain cases, especially if you don’t know the mother that’s donating it.

She says hygiene is key when it comes to milk sharing and going through a milk bank requires a health screening prior to donating, making it the safer route.

“It’s been exciting to see all the moms come together and try to help each other out with the milk sharing on the internet, however, we don’t recommend moms just in general milk share, especially just getting milk from somebody you don’t even know on Facebook or something like that,” said Moody. “You don’t know what kind of medication the mom is on, what viruses she’s had recently, you know, or even just what she’s been exposed to in general.”

Moody says if you’re a mother who would like to donate breast milk, the Deaconess Women’s Hospital in Evansville is also a depot where you can drop off the extra milk. It will get sent to the Milk Bank in Indianapolis to be pasteurized. For that milk, you have to go through your pediatrician for a prescription.

Congress is also expected to take legislative action to address the baby formula shortage this week.

