Coroner: 76-yr-old man dies after ATV wreck in Warrick Co.

(MGN)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Warrick County Coroner says a Dale man died in an ATV accident over the weekend.

The coroner identified that man as 76-year-old Gary Gatewood died shortly before 9 Sunday morning.

Officials say he was seen by another driver at the intersection of SR 161 and Dale Road.

They say Gatewood was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy showed that hed died from a severe head injury.

The coroner tell us Gatewood was not wearing a helmet.

They also say alcohol and drugs are not suspected as contributing factors in the wreck.

