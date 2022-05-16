Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Castle wins national archery tournament for third time in five years

Castle wins national archery tournament for third time in five years
By Keaton Eberly
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Castle High School archery team took home first place at the National Archery Tournament on Saturday.

This is the third time the Knights have won the tournament in the last five years. Castle capped off its undefeated season with a close finish over a school in Missouri.

22,000 archers competed and Castle had a student place in the top five for male archers.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
OPD: Suspect in officer-involved shooting arrested in Spencer County, Ind.
WFIE Alert Day
Alert Day: Sunday
Illinois State Police investigating car crash after adult & 3yr. old injured
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say

Latest News

World-record-holding freestyle swimmer Blake Pieroni was the guest star at a weekend clinic...
Olympic gold medalist Blake Pieroni hosts swimming clinic at Castle High School
Castle wins national archery tournament for third time in five years
Castle wins national archery tournament for third time in five years
The Southern Indiana softball team swept two games from No. 8-seeded Saginaw Valley State to...
USI softball heading to NCAA Super Regional
USI softball heading to NCAA Super Regional
USI softball heading to NCAA Super Regional