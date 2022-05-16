Castle wins national archery tournament for third time in five years

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Castle High School archery team took home first place at the National Archery Tournament on Saturday.

This is the third time the Knights have won the tournament in the last five years. Castle capped off its undefeated season with a close finish over a school in Missouri.

22,000 archers competed and Castle had a student place in the top five for male archers.

