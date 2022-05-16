Breezy, Cooler

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 70s. Tonight, mostly clear and cool as lows sink into the mid-50s.

Tuesday, sunny during the morning then partly sunny during the afternoon as high temps climb into the lower 80s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy skies as lows drop to 60-degrees.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms likely as high temps remain in the lower 80s. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and hail.

