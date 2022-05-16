Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Breezy, Cooler

4/27 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
4/27 4 p.m. 14 First Alert Forecast
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 3:38 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 70s. Tonight, mostly clear and cool as lows sink into the mid-50s.

Tuesday, sunny during the morning then partly sunny during the afternoon as high temps climb into the lower 80s. Tuesday night, partly cloudy skies as lows drop to 60-degrees.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with showers and scattered thunderstorms likely as high temps remain in the lower 80s. There is a marginal threat for a few severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and hail.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bronson Lindsey of Rockport, Indiana.
OPD: Suspect who shot police officer arrested in Spencer County, Ind.
WFIE Alert Day
Alert Day: Sunday
Drugs, gun and paraphernalia found in home
Ohio Co. Sheriff’s Office: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests; social services called for child
17-year-old arrested after crashing into police car, OPD says
Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut pays visit to Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party
Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut pays visit to Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party

Latest News

Alert Day WFIE.
On alert for storms tonight
14 First Alert 5/15 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/15 at 10pm
14 First Alert 5/15 at 5pm
14 First Alert 5/15 at 5pm
WFIE Alert Day
Alert Day: Sunday