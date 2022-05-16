Aces Baseball falls at Dallas Baptist, drops Two out of Three down South

DALLAS, TX (WFIE) - On a warm day in Dallas, the University of Evansville baseball team dropped the series finale to Dallas Baptist, 11-4, on Sunday at Horner Ballpark in Dallas.

“Not enough offense to overcome DBU today,” said Aces head baseball coach Wes Carroll. “Their arms were pretty special today to finish off the weekend. I look forward to finishing out the regular season with four home games.”

On the mound, the contest was split between Caleb Reinhardt, Shane Harris, and Jakob Meyer. Reinhardt started the contest, pitching 4.1 innings, allowing five runs on six hits as the staff recorded six strikeouts on the day.

At the plate, Tanner Craig and Eric Roberts each tallied multi-hit games, while Chase Hug recorded three RBI with his seventh home run of the season.

Much like Saturday, Evansville got the scoring started in the top of the first following a leadoff double from Tanner Craig. With Craig at second, Brent Widder ripped a single through the right side that brought home a run to give UE a 1-0 lead. DBU would answer in the bottom half of the opening inning with a similar RBI single.

In the second, the Aces were lifted back in front by the second home run of the weekend from Chase Hug, who launched one over the left field wall for a pair of runs and earned Evansville a 3-1 advantage. As was true most of this back-and-forth affair, DBU had a response in the bottom of the second on an RBI double and a run-scoring groundout.

The Patriots took their first lead of the day with a solo homer from Cole Moore, but it was the Aces turn to answer in the top of the fourth and UE did just that courtesy of Hug’s third RBI of the day on a sacrifice fly to left that scored Eric Roberts.

DBU retook the lead in the fifth and opened the game up with three runs, adding three in the seventh and one in the eighth en-route to an 11-4 win.

Evansville returns to German American Bank Field at Charles H. Braun Stadium for the final four games of the season, beginning with a Tuesday midweek matchup with Murray State at 6 PM on Tuesday evening.

