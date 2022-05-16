Birthday Club
8 Warrick Co. students awarded music scholarships; collectively earn over $600,000

(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins and Mitchell Carter
Published: May. 16, 2022 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Eight Warrick County high school seniors have collectively earned over half a million dollars in scholarships.

A ceremony was held on Monday at Castle High School to honor those eight students for the musical talents and for their scholarships.

They say each of the eight students auditioned at various universities over the past few months, hoping to earn a spot in musical programs.

Not only did they only secure spots at their chosen colleges, they earned over $600,000 in collective scholarships.

Castle senior, Sarah Reels says it’s the first time they’ve done something like this.

“I think it’s really awesome. We’ve never done this before, and I think it’s really cool to actually like, commemorate these people, because we don’t get to as much as some of the athletic people. So I think it’s a really nice ceremony to have,” Reels says.

Reels and the other seven seniors who were recognized will be staying local and attending college in Indiana.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

