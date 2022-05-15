Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

VIDEO: Unresponsive baby saved by SWAT officer performing CPR

An Atlanta Police Department SWAT officer helped save a baby's life while performing CPR. (Source: Atlanta Police Department)
By CNN Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (CNN) - A SWAT officer in Atlanta recently saved a 4-month-old infant’s life, and it was all caught on video.

Bodycam video from the Atlanta Police Department captured the life-saving moment as Officer Robert Oden began chest compressions and leaned in several times to perform mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

The officer performed CPR on the infant for about a minute and a half, successfully gaining a pulse by the time emergency crews arrived.

Authorities said the child was rushed to a hospital for further treatment.

No immediate word was given on what caused the child to become unresponsive.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Medical Licensing Board of Indiana suspended an Evansville doctor's license for 90 days...
State board suspends Evansville doctor’s license over prescribing issues
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Van roll over crash on I-64
Warrick Co. Sheriff: 2 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-64
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says
Jesse Fuqua.
KSP: Man facing rape charge after months-long investigation

Latest News

The Medical Licensing Board of Indiana suspended an Evansville doctor's license for 90 days...
State board suspends Evansville doctor’s license over prescribing issues
Protesters rally in Cadman Plaza during an abortion rights demonstration, Saturday, May 14,...
Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
10 dead in mass shooting at supermarket, suspect arraigned
Gov. Hochul speaks on the deadly supermarket shooting in Buffalo.
Gov. Hochul: "It strikes us in our very hearts to know that there's such evil that lurks out there."
Red, White and Blue Forum in Owensboro gives voters chance to hear from candidates
Red, White and Blue Forum in Owensboro gives voters chance to hear from candidates