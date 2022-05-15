Birthday Club
Officials: Police officer shot in Owensboro, authorities in pursuit of suspect

Authorities in Daviess County have confirmed a police officer was shot on Saturday night.
Authorities in Daviess County have confirmed a police officer was shot on Saturday night.
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 9:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities in Daviess County have confirmed an Owensboro police officer was shot on Saturday night.

Officials say the suspect has crossed the bridge over to Indiana.

Sgt. Dave Henderson with Indiana State Police confirms that multiple ISP troopers are responding to Rockport in reference to the suspect.

We have multiple 14 News crews in route.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article once more information is available.

