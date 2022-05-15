Ky. Primary Day set to begin Tuesday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Primary Day is set to begin Tuesday, May 17.

They say poll centers will be open on election day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters interested in the primary election should be sure to register online, and be prepared to present a valid ID at their polling location.

For more information, and to find the nearest polling location, click or tap here.

[Previous Story: Early voting starts for Kentucky’s primary election]

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.