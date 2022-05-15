Ky. Primary Day set to begin Tuesday
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky’s Primary Day is set to begin Tuesday, May 17.
They say poll centers will be open on election day from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Voters interested in the primary election should be sure to register online, and be prepared to present a valid ID at their polling location.
For more information, and to find the nearest polling location, click or tap here.
