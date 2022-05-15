Dawson Springs Rotary Club offering to replace furniture

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Dawson Springs Rotary Club is accepting applications to replace furniture lost in the Dec. 10 tornadoes.

In a Facebook post, the Rotary Club says anyone who had furniture lost or damaged in the storms can apply through their link to have it replaced.

Anyone who wishes to apply must have a Dawson Springs address.

