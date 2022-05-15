Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut pays visit to Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - World-famous eating champion Joey Chestnut made an appearance this weekend at the International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro.

[PREVIOUS: Owensboro’s Bar-B-Q Block Party returns this weekend]

Chestnut held a “meat and greet” in front of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday. People had the chance to take pictures with the world champion eater.

Meanwhile, Chestnut was also a celebrity judge and award presenter for the Backyard Cooking Competition. While he’s best known for eating hot dogs, Chestnut is no stranger to barbeque.

“I’ve eaten a lot of barbeque, a lot of ribs, a lot of mutton, a lot of pork. I hold records in all of it,” Chestnut said. “I still love to eat, and this is going to be a little different just judging and getting to eat it slowly, and really savoring and putting my thoughts in the food down.”

It’s not Chestnut’s first time in Owensboro. He’s made an appearance at several of the annual May barbeque festivals.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Medical Licensing Board of Indiana suspended an Evansville doctor's license for 90 days...
State board suspends Evansville doctor’s license over prescribing issues
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Van roll over crash on I-64
Warrick Co. Sheriff: 2 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-64
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says
Jesse Fuqua.
KSP: Man facing rape charge after months-long investigation

Latest News

Authorities in Daviess County have confirmed a police officer was shot on Saturday night.
Officials: Police officer shot in Owensboro, authorities in pursuit of suspect
CenterPoint Energy logo. (PRNewsFoto)
CenterPoint Energy reporting over 1,800 customers without power
NAACP Evansville hosts ‘Mental Health Matters’ community fair
NAACP Evansville hosts ‘Mental Health Matters’ community fair
The Medical Licensing Board of Indiana suspended an Evansville doctor's license for 90 days...
State board suspends Evansville doctor’s license over prescribing issues