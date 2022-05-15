Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut pays visit to Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - World-famous eating champion Joey Chestnut made an appearance this weekend at the International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro.

[PREVIOUS: Owensboro’s Bar-B-Q Block Party returns this weekend]

Chestnut held a “meat and greet” in front of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum on Saturday. People had the chance to take pictures with the world champion eater.

Meanwhile, Chestnut was also a celebrity judge and award presenter for the Backyard Cooking Competition. While he’s best known for eating hot dogs, Chestnut is no stranger to barbeque.

“I’ve eaten a lot of barbeque, a lot of ribs, a lot of mutton, a lot of pork. I hold records in all of it,” Chestnut said. “I still love to eat, and this is going to be a little different just judging and getting to eat it slowly, and really savoring and putting my thoughts in the food down.”

It’s not Chestnut’s first time in Owensboro. He’s made an appearance at several of the annual May barbeque festivals.

