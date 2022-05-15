CenterPoint Energy reporting over 1,800 customers without power

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several households across the Tri-State find themselves without power Saturday night as severe weather makes its way through the area.

As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, CenterPoint Energy is reporting 18 outages and 1,837 total customers have lost power.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article as soon as more information is available.

We are experiencing widespread outages 1,400+ customers as the severe weather moves through the service area. Concentration of electric outages near Gun Club Rd and Nation Rd & Copperline Rd and Base Rd. Restoration time will vary as our crew assess the affected areas. — CNPAlerts Indiana (@CNPAlerts_IN) May 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.