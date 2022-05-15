Birthday Club
CenterPoint Energy reporting over 1,800 customers without power

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Several households across the Tri-State find themselves without power Saturday night as severe weather makes its way through the area.

As of 8:30 p.m. Saturday, CenterPoint Energy is reporting 18 outages and 1,837 total customers have lost power.

This is a developing story.

We will update this article as soon as more information is available.

