On alert for storms tonight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We remain on alert for possible strong to severe storms. A broken line of storms will move in from the west this evening, and a few scattered showers and storms will linger into the overnight hours as a cold front pushes through the Tri-State.

Our region is included in a Slight Risk of severe storms, which is a two out of five on the risk scale. That means a few strong to severe storms are possible, but widespread severe weather is not expected. The primary concern is damaging wind gusts, but hail, heavy rain and frequent lightning are also possible. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out, but our tornado threat is low.

The storms will push off to the east by Monday morning, and the clouds will quickly follow, leaving us with a mostly sunny and cooler start to the workweek. Morning lows will be in the upper 50s to around 60°, and afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s, which is seasonable for this time of year.

That slight cooldown will not last long. High temperatures will return to the low to mid 80s Tuesday and Wednesday, mid 80s Thursday and upper 80s Friday. Tuesday will be mostly sunny, but a few isolated showers and storms are possible Tuesday evening, and rain is likely on Wednesday.

Our rain chances decrease Thursday and Friday, but an isolated shower or storm is still possible either day. Another cold front will bring us a chance of showers and storms overnight Friday night into Saturday morning. It is possible some of those storms could be on the strong side, but it is too early to talk details about that system. Behind that cold front, high temperatures will drop back into the 70s for the weekend.

