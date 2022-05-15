17-year-old arrested after crashing into police car, OPD says

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile after a short chase ended with them hitting a police cruiser.

OPD says they found a vehicle involved in a firearm discharge call that happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The driver was a 17-year-old juvenile who officers say failed to pull over for them.

According to a press release, this resulted in a short chase that ended at the corner of Tamarack Road and South Griffith Avenue in a collision between the suspect and a police cruiser.

Officials say the officer involved in the crash has minor injuries.

OPD says officers arrested the juvenile and they are facing the following charges:

- Wanton Endangerment

- Receiving stolen property

- Possession of a handgun by a minor

- Fleeing and evading police

- Related traffic offenses

According to a press release, in addition to these charges, the 17-year-old had six pick-up orders issued by the court and was in possession of a stolen AR-15 style rifle. The previous charges included the following:

- Wanton Endangerment

- Possession of a handgun by a minor

- Trafficking controlled substance

- Trafficking in Marijuana

- Theft from a building

- Menacing

- Two counts of fleeing or evading police

Officers say they responded to a firearm discharge call in the area of Southtown Boulevard and Gemini Drive. The victim told officers she was driving when someone fired a gun.

They say bullets hit her vehicle several times.

No one was injured and police say the incident does not appear to be random.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.