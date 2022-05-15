Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

17-year-old arrested after crashing into police car, OPD says

(None)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department arrested a 17-year-old juvenile after a short chase ended with them hitting a police cruiser.

OPD says they found a vehicle involved in a firearm discharge call that happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The driver was a 17-year-old juvenile who officers say failed to pull over for them.

According to a press release, this resulted in a short chase that ended at the corner of Tamarack Road and South Griffith Avenue in a collision between the suspect and a police cruiser.

Officials say the officer involved in the crash has minor injuries.

OPD says officers arrested the juvenile and they are facing the following charges:

- Wanton Endangerment

- Receiving stolen property

- Possession of a handgun by a minor

- Fleeing and evading police

- Related traffic offenses

According to a press release, in addition to these charges, the 17-year-old had six pick-up orders issued by the court and was in possession of a stolen AR-15 style rifle. The previous charges included the following:

- Wanton Endangerment

- Possession of a handgun by a minor

- Trafficking controlled substance

- Trafficking in Marijuana

- Theft from a building

- Menacing

- Two counts of fleeing or evading police

Officers say they responded to a firearm discharge call in the area of Southtown Boulevard and Gemini Drive. The victim told officers she was driving when someone fired a gun.

They say bullets hit her vehicle several times.

No one was injured and police say the incident does not appear to be random.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say an armed and dangerous suspect is on the run after shooting an Owensboro police...
OPD: Suspect flees to Indiana after shooting officer, stealing police car
Illinois State Police investigating car crash after adult & 3yr. old injured
As the rose is opened in the video, the center reveals a red thong folded inside.
Elementary school accidentally sells roses with thongs for Mother’s Day, reports say
WFIE Alert Day
Alert Day: Sunday

Latest News

Drugs, gun and paraphernalia found in home
Ohio Co. Ky. Sheriff’s Office: Search warrant leads to 4 arrests; social services called for child
Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut pays visit to Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party
Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut pays visit to Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party
The Dawson Springs Rotary Club is accepting applications to replace furniture lost in the Dec....
Dawson Springs Rotary Club offering to replace furniture
Red, White and Blue Forum in Owensboro gives voters chance to hear from candidates
Red, White and Blue Forum gives Daviess County voters chance to hear from candidates