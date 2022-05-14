Red, White and Blue Forum in Owensboro gives voters chance to hear from candidates

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Voters in Daviess County have a chance to hear from candidates ahead of Tuesday’s primary election.

Primary candidates for Daviess co. offices are invited to speak on the courthouse lawn.

They say that’s set to happen Saturday at 10 a.m.

Each candidate will have two minutes to speak, except for Judge Executive candidates who will have three minutes.

Spectators are allowed to bring signs, but members of the audience are asked to be respectful of each candidate and give them a chance to speak.

