Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball’s Season ends in G-MAC Tournament Semifinals

MASON, OH (WFIE) - The Panther’s run has finally come to an end, as they fell 7-1 to Walsh and 8-3 to Ashland in the G-MAC Tournament. Wesleyan had previously won their first two games in the tournament to advance to the winner’s bracket. After starting their season 0-14, the Panthers went on to win 26 of their next 40 games to finish with a record of 26-28.

---Game One---

For as hot as the Wesleyan bats were on the first two days, they were just as cold on day two. Despite seven hits in the game, Wesleyan would only manage one run in the game thanks to a score by Robert Chayka on a double play. Seven different Panthers managed a hit in the game, but the five runners left on base was their downfall.

Coy Burns (4-5) took the loss for the Panthers while Rylan Thomas struck out five in five innings of relief.

---Game Two---

Ashland came out swinging early, going up 3-0 after the opening inning of play. The Boys from the ‘Boro came back quickly, as Kyle Richardson and Hunter Combs each hit an RBI over the course of the next two innings to cut the lead to one.

After three more Ashland runs in the fifth, Richardson scored on a Robert Chayka groundout in the sixth to cut the lead back to 6-3. Two more runs in the final three innings sealed the game for the Eagles.

Kyle Richardson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run in the game, while Hunter Combs went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Brayden Bush (2-9) struck out three in the loss.

