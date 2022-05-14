Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball’s Season ends in G-MAC Tournament Semifinals

Panthers end season with 26-14 stretch, after 0-14 start
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
By Aaron Hancock
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:58 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON, OH (WFIE) - The Panther’s run has finally come to an end, as they fell 7-1 to Walsh and 8-3 to Ashland in the G-MAC Tournament. Wesleyan had previously won their first two games in the tournament to advance to the winner’s bracket. After starting their season 0-14, the Panthers went on to win 26 of their next 40 games to finish with a record of 26-28.

---Game One---

For as hot as the Wesleyan bats were on the first two days, they were just as cold on day two. Despite seven hits in the game, Wesleyan would only manage one run in the game thanks to a score by Robert Chayka on a double play. Seven different Panthers managed a hit in the game, but the five runners left on base was their downfall.

Coy Burns (4-5) took the loss for the Panthers while Rylan Thomas struck out five in five innings of relief.

---Game Two---

Ashland came out swinging early, going up 3-0 after the opening inning of play. The Boys from the ‘Boro came back quickly, as Kyle Richardson and Hunter Combs each hit an RBI over the course of the next two innings to cut the lead to one. 

After three more Ashland runs in the fifth, Richardson scored on a Robert Chayka groundout in the sixth to cut the lead back to 6-3. Two more runs in the final three innings sealed the game for the Eagles.

Kyle Richardson went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run in the game, while Hunter Combs went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Brayden Bush (2-9) struck out three in the loss.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Van roll over crash on I-64
Warrick Co. Sheriff: 2 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-64
Arhonda Tillman, 35, and Regis Johnson, 57, were both arrested and charged with negligent child...
Couple charged for starving toddler to death, sheriff says
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to a report of...
EPD: 1 person shot on Monroe Ave.
Jesse Fuqua.
KSP: Man facing rape charge after months-long investigation

Latest News

Castle baseball clinches outright SIAC title
Castle baseball clinches outright SIAC title
The Indiana Sports Hall of Fame is hosting its “A Sports Night To Remember” banquet at the Old...
Evansville welcomes Indiana sports icons for Hall of Fame induction weekend
USI softball keeps season alive, triumphs in two NCAA elimination games
USI softball keeps season alive, triumphs in two NCAA elimination games
New Jersey Jackals (0-0) vs. Evansville Otters (0-0) baseball highlights.
Frontier League Baseball Highlights: Jackals vs. Otters