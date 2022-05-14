Birthday Club
Illinois State Police investigating car crash after adult & 3yr. old injured

(WCAX)
By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GALLATIN CO., Ill. (WFIE) - The Illinois State Police is investigating after two people were injured Friday afternoon in a car crash.

They say it happened around 6 p.m.

According to a press release, a car was headed north on Shawneetown and New Haven Road in Gallatin County when the driver ran off the road, to the right, and rolled over.

ISP says the driver and a 3-year-old passenger were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

Police say two other juvenile passengers reported no injuries. The driver was charged for improper lane usage.

Authorities say this crash is still under investigation.

We will update this story once we know more.

