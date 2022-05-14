Birthday Club
Evansville doctor accused of groping patients gets medical license suspended

The Medical Licensing Board of Indiana suspended an Evansville doctor's license for 90 days after state officials say he prescribed medicine to dozens of patients after his license expired.(AP)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville doctor who had been accused of groping two patients has received a suspension on his medical license.

[PREVIOUS: Evansville primary care doctor facing groping allegations]

The Medical Licensing Board of Indiana suspended Dr. James Jenison’s license for 90 days after state officials say he prescribed medicine to dozens of patients after his license expired.

According to documents from the licensing board, Jenison also prescribed testosterone to himself after his controlled substances license expired.

As previously reported back in August, Jenison was suspended from St. Vincent Ascension after two patients came forward and said he had inappropriately touched them in 2019.

