EPD investigating robbery at Heady’s Pizza

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after a robbery was reported at Heady’s Pizza.

They say it happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning.

According to a police report, officers were called to Morton Avenue and Ravenswood Drive for a holdup in progress.

When officers arrived, they say they spoke with a driver who works at the pizza shop. He told police a man held him at gunpoint and stole a pizza from him.

EPD says they are unable to find a suspect at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

