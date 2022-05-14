EPD investigating robbery at Heady’s Pizza
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is investigating after a robbery was reported at Heady’s Pizza.
They say it happened around 2 a.m. Friday morning.
According to a police report, officers were called to Morton Avenue and Ravenswood Drive for a holdup in progress.
When officers arrived, they say they spoke with a driver who works at the pizza shop. He told police a man held him at gunpoint and stole a pizza from him.
EPD says they are unable to find a suspect at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation.
