Early Sun, P.M. Thunderstorms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming mostly cloudy sunny and breezy with a 50% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. There is a small threat for severe thunderstorms through tonight night. Mild southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the mid-80s. Tonight, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms early as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain above normal in the mid-80s. Sunday night, showers and storms likely as low temps drop into the upper 50s. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms Sunday afternoon through Sunday night. The primary storm threats include damaging winds and hail.

Monday, mostly sunny, breezy, and cooler as high temps drop into the upper 70s. Monday night, mostly clear and cooler as lows sink into the mid-50s.

Tuesday, mostly sunny skies as high temps climb to 80-degrees.

