Castle baseball clinches outright SIAC title

Knights trying to complete perfect 9-0 conference season
By Tamar Sher
Published: May. 14, 2022 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle High School baseball team clinched the outright Southern Indiana Athletic Conference (SIAC) title on Wednesday, stringing together eight straight wins and establishing late-season momentum.

The Knights (19-3) are using the sting from falling short in sectionals last year as motivation heading into postseason play.

“Winning those games against quality teams we’re playing in the conference does add to your confidence,” Castle head coach Curt Welch said.

On the mound, Castle junior and Auburn baseball commit Cameron Tilly leads the way, alongside experienced senior captains Carter Hood at third base and Caleb Niehaus at shortstop.

“We can’t be satisfied with just conference,” Hood said. “Got to look at the sectional too. Some of the best teams in the area are in our sectional first round, got to be ready to go.”

And the bullpen is deep with players like freshman Will Coleman in the pitching rotation, which is huge to keep a competitive edge in a tough SIAC conference.

“Memorial is good, North is good, Jasper is good, they’re all good,” Tilly said. “But I feel like if we keep pushing along, trust our work ethic, we’ll be good.”

The Knights will try to complete their perfect 9-0 conference season on the road against Central on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

