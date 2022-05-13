Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Woman accused of pulling knife on deputies to appear in court

Woman accused of pulling knife on deputies to appear in court
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A court hearing is set for the woman accused of pulling a knife on Evansville authorities during a court-ordered eviction in March.

It happened at Eden East Apartments just off North Green River Road.

Authorities were on scene of a stand-off for nearly three hours.

We’re told 46-year-old Antwynette Pope surrendered after deputies fired tear gas into the apartment.

Antwynette Pope.
Antwynette Pope.(Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Pope’s court hearing is scheduled for this afternoon.

We’ll bring you updates tonight on 14 News.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Tremain Cabell.
Evansville man arrested after months of alleged child abuse
Cassandra Head
Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville
Clifton Carter.
Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting
Jaivontae Armstrong.
Affidavit: 20-yr-old facing child molestation charge after Holly House interview

Latest News

Owensboro’s Bar-B-Q Block Party returns this weekend.
Owensboro’s Bar-B-Q Block Party returns this weekend
Owensboro’s Bar-B-Q Block Party returns this weekend - Pt II
Owensboro’s Bar-B-Q Block Party returns this weekend Pt II
Car hits pole in Daviess Co. wreck.
Car hits pole in Daviess Co. wreck
Vice president named for Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center
Vice president named for Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center