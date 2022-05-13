Woman accused of pulling knife on deputies to appear in court

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A court hearing is set for the woman accused of pulling a knife on Evansville authorities during a court-ordered eviction in March.

It happened at Eden East Apartments just off North Green River Road.

Authorities were on scene of a stand-off for nearly three hours.

We’re told 46-year-old Antwynette Pope surrendered after deputies fired tear gas into the apartment.

Antwynette Pope. (Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff's Office.)

Pope’s court hearing is scheduled for this afternoon.

We’ll bring you updates tonight on 14 News.

