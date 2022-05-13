Warm weekend, a few scattered storms possible

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures dropped into the upper 50s early Friday morning, but bounce back into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Over the weekend, highs will climb into the low to middle 80s on Saturday and Sunday. A weak weather disturbance may kick up a few scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Saturday. We are on alert for a few severe storms on Sunday evening into early Monday. Better ingredients will be in place to help spawn a few thunderstorms with a damaging wind and hail threat later in the day on Sunday. Next week will continue our warmer-than-normal streak with daily highs in the low to mid 80s. We will have daily chances for scattered storms, with the best setup for thunderstorms on Wednesday-Friday.

