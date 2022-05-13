Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Warm weekend, a few scattered storms possible

WFIE Alert Day
WFIE Alert Day(WFIE)
By Jeff Lyons
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Temperatures dropped into the upper 50s early Friday morning, but bounce back into the upper 80s by the afternoon.  Over the weekend, highs will climb into the low to middle 80s on Saturday and Sunday.   A weak weather disturbance may kick up a few scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Saturday.  We are on alert for a few severe storms on Sunday evening into early Monday.  Better ingredients will be in place to help spawn a few thunderstorms with a damaging wind and hail threat later in the day on Sunday.  Next week will continue our warmer-than-normal streak with daily highs in the low to mid 80s.  We will have daily chances for scattered storms, with the best setup for thunderstorms on Wednesday-Friday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport.
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Cassandra Head
Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville
Tremain Cabell.
Evansville man arrested after months of alleged child abuse
Clifton Carter.
Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting
Jaivontae Armstrong.
Affidavit: 20-yr-old facing child molestation charge after Holly House interview

Latest News

Near Record High Temps
14 First Alert 5/13 - Midday
14 First Alert 5/13 - Midday
14 First Alert 5/13
14 First Alert 5/13
14 First Alert
Warm and less humid