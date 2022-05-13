Vice president named for Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has a new vice president for the Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center.

They named former Kentucky Wesleyan College President Bart Darrell.

The announcement follows the Kentucky General Assembly’s approval of $38 million to establish the center and create a curriculum.

The Innovation Center will offer classes and programs in a wide range of healthcare career fields.

It’s located at the current Owensboro Health Business Center on Frederica Street.

Renovations start later this summer.

