Vice president named for Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health has a new vice president for the Commonwealth West Healthcare Workforce Innovation Center.
They named former Kentucky Wesleyan College President Bart Darrell.
The announcement follows the Kentucky General Assembly’s approval of $38 million to establish the center and create a curriculum.
The Innovation Center will offer classes and programs in a wide range of healthcare career fields.
It’s located at the current Owensboro Health Business Center on Frederica Street.
Renovations start later this summer.
