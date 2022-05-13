Birthday Club
VCPO: Evansville man found guilty of Meth dealing

By Monica Watkins
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man has been found guilty of dealing meth.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office says after a two day trial, a jury found Freddie Demarka Reed III guilty of dealing meth and the habitual offender sentencing enhancement.

They say that happened in the Vanderburgh County Superior Court.

According to a press release, in January of 2021, law enforcement assigned to the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Reed after a brief chase near the intersection of Bell Avenue and West Franklin Street.

Officers say they noticed a clear plastic bag with a crystal-like substance that tested positive for meth near Reed’s shoe. It weighed 28 grams.

“Drugs are polluting our streets ending up in the hands of younger and younger users,” explained the Vanderburgh County Deputy Prosecutor Jeremy Kemper. “Because of the collaborative efforts of the U.S. Marshals Task Force, we were able to present a comprehensive case to the jury which ultimately concluded in a guilty verdict.”

Officials say Reed will be sentenced in Vanderburgh Co. Superior Court on June 24.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

