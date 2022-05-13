Birthday Club
Teen arrested, accused of threatening to shoot up Wood Memorial High School

By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Oakland City Police have arrested a teenager, accused of threatening to shoot up Wood Memorial High School.

Police say they were already trying to find the 15-year-old concerning something else when he posted the threat on his social media Thursday evening.

The police chief says threats like this are taken very seriously, and work immediately began to make sure the school was safe and secure.

He says that work was done along with Sheriff’s deputies and State Police. Just before 10 a.m., police say the teen was taken into custody.

They say he was charged with intimidation and has been sent to a juvenile detention facility.

Police say no weapons were found.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

