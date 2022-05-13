Raiders signs former KWC wide receiver Keelan Cole to one-year deal

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Las Vegas Raiders are adding former Kentucky Wesleyan wide receiver Keelan Cole to the 2022 roster.

According to ESPN, the veteran wideout is signing a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Cole came out of KWC undrafted in 2017, making his NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He spent last season with the New York Jets.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.