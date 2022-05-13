Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Raiders signs former KWC wide receiver Keelan Cole to one-year deal

Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott can't stop Jacksonville Jaguars' Keelan Cole as he runs a...
Green Bay Packers punter J.K. Scott can't stop Jacksonville Jaguars' Keelan Cole as he runs a punt back for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | AP)
By Tamar Sher
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 1:05 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Las Vegas Raiders are adding former Kentucky Wesleyan wide receiver Keelan Cole to the 2022 roster.

According to ESPN, the veteran wideout is signing a one-year deal with the Raiders.

Cole came out of KWC undrafted in 2017, making his NFL debut with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

He spent last season with the New York Jets.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Tremain Cabell.
Evansville man arrested after months of alleged child abuse
Cassandra Head
Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville
Clifton Carter.
Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets

Latest News

Newburgh Sea Serpents bringing back recreational summer swim team
Newburgh Sea Serpents bringing back recreational summer swim team
H.S. Boys Lacrosse Highlights: Castle vs. Memorial
H.S. Boys Lacrosse Highlights: Castle vs. Memorial
NCAA Softball Tournament Highlights: Saginaw Valley vs. USI
NCAA Softball Tournament Highlights: Saginaw Valley vs. USI
Kentucky Wesleyan College (KWC)
KWC baseball takes down Ashland to advance in G-MAC Tournament