Police: Woman arrested in connection to Owensboro robbery

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A woman has been arrested in connection to an Owensboro robbery and assault.

Owensboro officers say they were called to the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive on May 4 for a robbery.

The victim told police that he was restrained and assaulted with an object in his home by two men and a woman.

He said the suspects also stole several things, including his motorcycle.

Detectives say they determined that 31-year-old Rebecca Madonia of Danville was involved.

They received a warrant for her arrest on May 6.

The Elizabethtown Police Department say they found Madonia on Friday and was arrested.

She’s charged with robbery, assault and strangulation.

Detectives are continuing to investigate this case.

If you have any information, call OPD at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.

