Police: Man arrested after officers find 2 lbs of meth in Madisonville investigation

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Detectives with the Madisonville/Hopkins County Narcotics unit say they made an arrest in a major drug bust Thursday.

In early 2022, they say they received a tip about a large drug trafficking operation happening in the area.

In March, investigators say they searched a home on Murray Street in Madisonville where they found over two pounds of crystal meth and over $42,000.

On May 10, 34-year-old Travarius Baxter was indicted on federal charges of distribution of methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute.

According to a press release, officers found Baxter on Thursday and was arrested.

