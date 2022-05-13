Birthday Club
Owensboro’s Bar-B-Q Block Party returns this weekend

By Jessica Costello
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Bar-B-Q Block Party returns this weekend.

The Bar-B-Q Block Party will include your traditional Bar-B-Q Festival favorites.

If you’re attending this year, you’ll see the church cooking teams, the Backyard Cooking Competition presented by Kentucky Legend, and live music on the front lawn of the Owensboro Convention Center.

In addition, the Block Party will be adding a dozen more barbecue food trucks and vendors to Second Street.

The Bar-B-Q Block Party starts at noon and goes until 9 Friday night.

On Saturday, they’re starting at 10 in the morning and will go until 9 at night as well.

The Backyard Cook-Off is an opportunity for backyard barbecue chefs to fire up their grills and smokers to compete among the best in the region.

More than 30 cooking teams compete to cook up some of the best beef, chicken and pork.

Event organizers say awards are presented in each category and an overall Backyard Cook Grand Champion is selected.

Click here for more information.

