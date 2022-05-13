OPD: Man arrested after attempting to rob pharmacy

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department arrested a man after they say he attempted to rob a pharmacy.

According to a press release, that happened on Thursday around 5:10 p.m.

Police say they were called to Emory Center Pharmacy where a man wearing a mask, gave them a note asking for prescription medication while indicating he was armed.

Officials say nothing was taken and the subject left on a bike.

Detectives say they responded to investigate and found 39-year-old William Hatcher was a possible suspect.

According to a press release, when officers found Hatcher later that day, he ran and was eventually arrested for fleeing police, public intoxication, disorderly conduct and possession of drug paraphernalia.

OPD says after further investigation, detectives were able to confirm Hatcher was responsible for the robbery and was charged on Friday, May 13.

