Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Newburgh Sea Serpents bringing back recreational summer swim team

Newburgh Sea Serpents bringing back recreational summer swim team
By Tamar Sher
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 12:57 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The recreational summer swim team returns to Newburgh after a long hiatus.

The Sea Serpent summer session is a six-week program open to children ages 4-18.

Newburgh Sea Creatures coach Aaron Opell says the team is a competitive balance for youth and teens who want a more advanced swim experience without the high intensity of Sea Creature swimming.

“We’ve got coaches on this coaching staff that have coached at the very highest levels, so we want to be able to pass on that knowledge to these kids, but make sure we’re doing so in a very fun way so they absolutely love the sport of swimming by the time they’re finished with this,” Opell said.

The summer season is set to begin on June 7.

Practices will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.

Click here to access the online registration form.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Tremain Cabell.
Evansville man arrested after months of alleged child abuse
Cassandra Head
Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville
Clifton Carter.
Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets

Latest News

Cassandra Head
Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirms that authorities were sent in response to a report of...
EPD: 1 person shot on Monroe Ave.
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport