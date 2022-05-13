Newburgh Sea Serpents bringing back recreational summer swim team

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The recreational summer swim team returns to Newburgh after a long hiatus.

The Sea Serpent summer session is a six-week program open to children ages 4-18.

Newburgh Sea Creatures coach Aaron Opell says the team is a competitive balance for youth and teens who want a more advanced swim experience without the high intensity of Sea Creature swimming.

“We’ve got coaches on this coaching staff that have coached at the very highest levels, so we want to be able to pass on that knowledge to these kids, but make sure we’re doing so in a very fun way so they absolutely love the sport of swimming by the time they’re finished with this,” Opell said.

The summer season is set to begin on June 7.

Practices will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 5:30-7 p.m.

Click here to access the online registration form.

