Near Record High Temps

On Alert: Sunday P.M. Storms
14 First Alert 5/13
By Byron Douglas
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 4:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We have recorded record highs 3-days in a row. Sunny to mostly sunny and warm as high temps remain above normal in the upper 80s to 90-degrees. The record high is 92-degrees set in 1962. Tonight, becoming partly cloudy with scattered storms late as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Saturday, partly sunny and breezy with a 60% chance of afternoon thunderstorms. There is a small threat for severe thunderstorms through Saturday night. Mild southerly winds will keep temps above normal in the lower 80s. Saturday night, mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms as lows drop into the lower 60s. The threat of severe thunderstorms is low.

Sunday, partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms as high temps remain above normal in the lower 80s. There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms from late afternoon through Sunday night.

