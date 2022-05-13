Ky. election boards inspect voting machines ahead of Primary Day

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Election Board is gearing up for the Kentucky Primary Election.

The board started inspecting voting machines on Thursday afternoon. Those will be going to precincts on Monday.

Kentucky’s Primary Day is set for Tuesday, May 17.

[Early voting starts for Kentucky’s primary election]

Circuit Court Clerk Renesa Abner says they want to ensure voting security.

“We’re inspecting the machines to make sure that the paperwork and also the printouts on the machine show the correct serial numbers – make sure the seal number is recorded and correct,” Abner said. “We’re making sure there are zero votes on the machines. It’s just an integrity check to make sure everything is the way it should be before the machines go out.”

Poll centers will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.