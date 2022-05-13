Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Ky. election boards inspect voting machines ahead of Primary Day

Ky. election boards inspect voting machines ahead of Primary Day
By Bernado Malone
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County Election Board is gearing up for the Kentucky Primary Election.

The board started inspecting voting machines on Thursday afternoon. Those will be going to precincts on Monday.

Kentucky’s Primary Day is set for Tuesday, May 17.

[Early voting starts for Kentucky’s primary election]

Circuit Court Clerk Renesa Abner says they want to ensure voting security.

“We’re inspecting the machines to make sure that the paperwork and also the printouts on the machine show the correct serial numbers – make sure the seal number is recorded and correct,” Abner said. “We’re making sure there are zero votes on the machines. It’s just an integrity check to make sure everything is the way it should be before the machines go out.”

Poll centers will be open on Election Day from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

EPD releases body cam footage of chase and crash involving Alabama fugitives
Bodycam footage of chase involving Alabama fugitives, 911 call released
Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say
Woman arrested in Union Co. in connection to 2006 cold case, officials say
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets
Detective Darren Richardson located the pair of fugitives while driving home from work.
EPD detective speaks about locating Casey White and Vicky White at motel
Tremain Cabell.
Evansville man arrested after months of alleged child abuse

Latest News

Former U.S. Attorney: Jail protocols will change nationwide after Alabama escape
Former U.S. Attorney: Jail protocols will change nationwide after Alabama escape
Early voting starts for Kentucky’s primary election
Early voting starts for Kentucky’s primary election
Former U.S. Attorney: Jail protocols will change nationwide after Alabama escape
Former U.S. Attorney: Jail protocols will change nationwide after Alabama escape
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets
Toddler found wandering Evansville streets