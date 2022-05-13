KWC baseball takes down Ashland to advance in G-MAC Tournament

MASON, Ohio. (WFIE) - Facing an Ashland team they just split with two weeks ago, the Kentucky Wesleyan Baseball team continued their strong play, taking down the Eagles 9-3 to advance in the conference tournament.

Austin Baugh (4-5) threw one of his best outings of the year, allowing just two hits and one run in seven innings of work. Baugh also threw a season high eight strikeouts in the outing.

Wesleyan opened up the scoring in the second inning thanks to a Cade Gudalis RBI single to score Sammy Rowan. Hunter Combs and Reece Puckett then scored thanks to two errors by the Ashland defense to go up 3-0 after six.

Robert Chayka blew the game open in the seventh with a three run bomb to left center to score Puckett and Gudalis and make it a 6-0 game. Gudalis, Kyle Richardson, and Ben Wilcoxson each notched an RBI in the eighth to make it 9-0 with just an inning and a half to play. Ashland put up three runs in the bottom of the eighth, but it wasn’t enough and the Panthers rolled to the six-run victory.

Puckett went 3-for-4 with 2 runs scored and Gudalis went 2-for-3 with 2 RBI’s and a run scored. Chayka led the way with three RBI’s. Wesleyan advances to face Walsh tomorrow at 11 a.m. CT. Walsh took down Trevecca today and is the only other team yet to lose in the tournament.

Courtesy: KWC Athletics

