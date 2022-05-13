Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

KSP: Man facing rape charge after months-long investigation

Jesse Fuqua.
Jesse Fuqua.(Union County Sheriff's Office Facebook page.)
By 14 News Staff
Published: May. 13, 2022 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County deputies say they arrested a man after being indicted on a first-degree rape charge.

Kentucky State Police say the investigation into Jesse Fuqua started last November. They tell us the alleged crimes happened last summer.

Deputies say Fuqua was found in Morganfield Thursday.

He is booked in the Webster County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport.
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Cassandra Head
Woman wanted for months in Newburgh arrested in Evansville
Tremain Cabell.
Evansville man arrested after months of alleged child abuse
Clifton Carter.
Police: Arrest made in connection to Franklin St. shooting
Jaivontae Armstrong.
Affidavit: 20-yr-old facing child molestation charge after Holly House interview

Latest News

Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport.
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport.
Police: 1 injured in plane crash at Owensboro airport
Teen arrested, accused of threatening to shoot up Wood Memorial High School
Rebecca Madonia.
Police: Woman arrested in connection to Owensboro robbery