KSP: Man facing rape charge after months-long investigation

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County deputies say they arrested a man after being indicted on a first-degree rape charge.

Kentucky State Police say the investigation into Jesse Fuqua started last November. They tell us the alleged crimes happened last summer.

Deputies say Fuqua was found in Morganfield Thursday.

He is booked in the Webster County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.

